Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

Get Baidu alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.61.

BIDU stock opened at $132.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 87.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.33. Baidu has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $147.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.