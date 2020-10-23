Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPXXY opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66.

BPER Banca S.p.A. provides corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, and financial products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. It operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Centre, and Other Activities segments.

