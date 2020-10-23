Band Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $122.67 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $5.99 or 0.00046207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $122.67 million and $88.15 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00093555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00239018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00033778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.01295790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00142644 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 tokens. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.