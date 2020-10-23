Bank of America Lowers Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of CCPPF stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

