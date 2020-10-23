Bank of America Upgrades Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) to “Neutral”

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CBSH. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BofA Securities upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

CBSH opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.01. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.82%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 542.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

