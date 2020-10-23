Bank of America Upgrades Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDMGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Icade in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Icade in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDMGF opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.46. Icade has a fifty-two week low of $52.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player which designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of 11.5bn as of 12/31/19 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly 1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

