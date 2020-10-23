Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.97

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$25.97 and last traded at C$81.95, with a volume of 3838923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$80.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$94.07 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$85.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$74.36.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.57 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.9030154 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.49%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

