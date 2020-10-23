Barclays Boosts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $300.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target increased by Barclays from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Lennox International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.50.

Get Lennox International alerts:

LII opened at $288.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.28 and a 200 day moving average of $239.98. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $297.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In other news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $279,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,112.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $258,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,281. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.