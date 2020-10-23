Barclays Raises TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Price Target to $81.00

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) had its price target increased by Barclays from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TCEHY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $72.20 on Tuesday. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $74.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.01 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 24.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

