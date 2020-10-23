Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TMOAF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TomTom in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of TomTom in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

OTCMKTS:TMOAF opened at $7.39 on Monday. TomTom has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78.

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

