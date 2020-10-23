Barclays Reiterates “GBX 9,200” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB)

Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 8,150 ($106.48) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 9,000 ($117.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 8,750 ($114.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 7,644.72 ($99.88).

Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.02. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,542.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,236.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.67%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

