Barclays Reiterates “GBX 9,200” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB)

Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 8,150 ($106.48) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 9,000 ($117.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 8,750 ($114.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 7,644.72 ($99.88).
Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.02. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,542.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,236.69.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L)
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
