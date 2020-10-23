Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Trading Down 2.9%

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC (LON:BMD) shares traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.88). 73,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 71,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.90).

The firm has a market capitalization of $171.84 million and a PE ratio of -8.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 67.31.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Company Profile (LON:BMD)

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

