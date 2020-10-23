Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 2,539 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.70, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average is $79.69. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

