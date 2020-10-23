Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 190 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $635.18 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $666.64. The company has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

