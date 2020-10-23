Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 4,816 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,485,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,009 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,268,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,071,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 816,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,986,000 after buying an additional 15,771 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 718,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 655,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,192,000 after buying an additional 65,965 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $85.99 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average is $77.92.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

