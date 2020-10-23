Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 5,771 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

