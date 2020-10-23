Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $338.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $358.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.08.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.36.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,573 shares of company stock valued at $30,037,038. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.