Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,490.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,207 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $119,000.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $55.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.04. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

