Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,590 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $3,179,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $165.64 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.31.

