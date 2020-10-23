Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $100.64 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,488 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.4% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $100,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.71.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $141.45 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.87. The company has a market cap of $352.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

