Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $114,000 Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COG. AXA lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 44.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 15,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 10.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,995 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 683,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 31,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.22. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

COG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.61.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

