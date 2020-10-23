Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.62.

