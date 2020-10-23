Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.8% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $78,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 70,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 8.4% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PEP stock opened at $139.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.21 and a 200-day moving average of $134.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.