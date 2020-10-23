Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.62.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $197.99 on Friday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.09 and its 200 day moving average is $192.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $384.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

