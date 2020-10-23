Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $33,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 145,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $733,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $5,735,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.45.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI opened at $80.77 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $87.73. The company has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.05.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

