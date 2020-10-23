Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,388 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 18.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,356 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in Oracle by 352.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 43,914 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Oracle by 3.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 172,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Oracle by 16.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $59.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.51. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at $17,846,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

