Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,313,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,241 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,005,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,770,000 after acquiring an additional 590,644 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $46,099,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 109.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,770,000 after acquiring an additional 221,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 16.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,182,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.38.

NYSE APD opened at $292.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.13. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $310.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

