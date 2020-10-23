Bartlett & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688,130 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 344.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,018,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,896 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,560,000. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its position in Schlumberger by 56.2% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,942,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after buying an additional 2,497,420 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 70.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,990,000 after buying an additional 2,443,204 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

NYSE SLB opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.12. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

