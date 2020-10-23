Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,792 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $138.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.49 and its 200 day moving average is $145.08. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

