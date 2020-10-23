Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 325 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.65.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.