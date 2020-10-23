Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 604 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $46,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 25,097 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $145.08 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $381.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

