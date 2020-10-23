Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 729 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after acquiring an additional 41,159 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $74.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $116.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

