Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 78,583 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78,583 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.04.

NYSE CVX opened at $73.40 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

