Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,453 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $147.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

