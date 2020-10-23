Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New $90,000 Investment in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $273,651,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 303.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,449,000 after buying an additional 216,047 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 454.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 236,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after buying an additional 194,200 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 102.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 286,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,865,000 after buying an additional 145,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 197.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,916,000 after buying an additional 127,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $457.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $462.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,485,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.47, for a total transaction of $117,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,850 shares of company stock worth $25,780,585. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O'Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.15.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

