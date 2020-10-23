Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) Trading Down 4%

Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) shares traded down 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 50,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 72,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 million and a PE ratio of -8.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08.

About Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT)

Batero Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Batero-Quinchia project, which consists of 1,407.43 hectare tenement and an application for a concession contract of 176.25 hectares situated in the municipality of Quinchia, Department of Risaralda, Colombia.

