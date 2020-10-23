Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) PT Raised to $4.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $3.30 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Battle North Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $3.70 price target on shares of Battle North Gold in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Get Battle North Gold alerts:

Shares of BNAUF stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $183.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.70. Battle North Gold has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.35.

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Battle North Gold

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Battle North Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battle North Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.