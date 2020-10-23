Bausch Health Companies Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

BHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.39.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a positive return on equity of 104.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $91,635.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3,094.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 53.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

