Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Earns Buy Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Shares of BAMXF stock opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.27. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.12.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.