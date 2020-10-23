Beacon Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Beacon Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.38.

DPM opened at C$9.49 on Wednesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 306.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$217.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.04339 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 37,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.31, for a total value of C$382,501.00. Also, insider Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.14, for a total transaction of C$101,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at C$5,577. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,200 shares of company stock worth $942,294.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

