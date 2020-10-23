BeatzCoin (BTZC) One Day Volume Hits $249.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $498,542.88 and $249.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000128 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001649 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00039719 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BTZC is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,095,130,570 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BeatzCoin Token Trading

