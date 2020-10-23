Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 590 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,891 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.6% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,149 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,365 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,028 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,460,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,476,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $815,087,000 after acquiring an additional 650,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Shares of CSCO opened at $38.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

