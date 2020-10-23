Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,364 World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2,064.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

GLDM stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20.

