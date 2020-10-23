Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires Shares of 250 Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 1,799.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,263,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 952.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax during the third quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

In other news, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $443,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,136 shares of company stock worth $30,224,412 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $93.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.40. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $189.40.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 944.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.21.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.