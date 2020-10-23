Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 129 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 70.4% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 35.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $128.38 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.56 and a 200 day moving average of $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $144.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,720 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,451 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.12.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

