Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 158 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.62.

Visa stock opened at $197.99 on Friday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.09 and its 200 day moving average is $192.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

