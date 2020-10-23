Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Invests $44,000 in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 87.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20.

