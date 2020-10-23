Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after buying an additional 623,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $475,176,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Alphabet by 27.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,098,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,275,873,000 after buying an additional 239,445 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,020.00 target price (up previously from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,686.58.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,606.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,510.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,446.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,092.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

