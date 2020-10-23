Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Raises Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1,524.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.05. The company has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.45.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

