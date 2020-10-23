Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Square by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% in the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 10.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Square by 3.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $175.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $193.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.76 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Square from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Square from $80.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Square from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Square from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at $18,601,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 689,905 shares of company stock valued at $112,143,728. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

